Hunters need to be aware of a reduction in the number of modern firearm special permits for antlerless elk in the Mount St. Helens elk herd, as the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission adopts the 2017-2018 hunting season rules. Permit reductions are also covering the Yakima and Colockum herds, along with other permit reductions. One rule change increases the daily bag limit for some goose species. Get full details on the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife web page, or contact your local outfitter.