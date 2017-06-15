A Huntington Middle School student is under investigation for possible arson charges, after he allegedly set fireworks off in a toilet at the school. Kelso Police say that the incident happened on Tuesday, after a toilet was damaged at the school. School officials identified and detained the student; it’s reported that the student provided a written report to police, and the Huntington principal reported finding a large amount of fireworks in the student’s possession. The male student reportedly told police that the toilet was damaged as the result of a dare, where the boy was challenged to set one off inside of a bottle. The boy says that he got burned, then he dropped the device into the toilet. Officers say that the damage is not consistent with just one device being lit; the toilet was destroyed, with the loss put at about $500. The student was booked into the Juvenile Services Center, while the case is referred to prosecutors for review and a charging decision.
Huntington Arson
Posted on 15th June 2017 at 08:45
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta