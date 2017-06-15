A Huntington Middle School student is under investigation for possible arson charges, after he allegedly set fireworks off in a toilet at the school. Kelso Police say that the incident happened on Tuesday, after a toilet was damaged at the school. School officials identified and detained the student; it’s reported that the student provided a written report to police, and the Huntington principal reported finding a large amount of fireworks in the student’s possession. The male student reportedly told police that the toilet was damaged as the result of a dare, where the boy was challenged to set one off inside of a bottle. The boy says that he got burned, then he dropped the device into the toilet. Officers say that the damage is not consistent with just one device being lit; the toilet was destroyed, with the loss put at about $500. The student was booked into the Juvenile Services Center, while the case is referred to prosecutors for review and a charging decision.