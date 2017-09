Folks from Vernonia and St. Helens are among the 25 Red Cross volunteers from Oregon who are now on the ground in Texas and Florida, assisting in the relief efforts that are going on after the hurricanes that recently devastated those states. The volunteers are working in disaster relief shelters, they’re delivering food and water to affected neighborhoods, and they’re helping to reunify families. The volunteers are helping with emergency financial assistance, while also helping to deliver health and mental health services to storm victims. The Red Cross continues to provide assistance to victims of Harvey and Irma, and you can also help. Go to redcross.org, or you can text 90999 to make an automatic $10 donation.