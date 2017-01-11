Kelso Police are looking into a death reported on Monday, after a homeless man was found dead inside of a vehicle that he apparently was living in. KPD reports that the man was found Monday night, inside of a minivan that was parked next to an abandoned building in the 900 block of Mill Street. Records show that the van had been purchased a couple of months ago by some Kelso residents, who then gave the van to the homeless man; they say that they had last seen the man about three days before he was found dead. Police say that there were no signs of foul play or criminal activity; it’s speculated that the man died from exposure to the elements, or from natural causes. An autopsy is pending; the man’s name has not been released as of yet.
Hypothermia Death
Posted on 11th January 2017 at 09:01
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta