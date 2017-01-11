Kelso Police are looking into a death reported on Monday, after a homeless man was found dead inside of a vehicle that he apparently was living in. KPD reports that the man was found Monday night, inside of a minivan that was parked next to an abandoned building in the 900 block of Mill Street. Records show that the van had been purchased a couple of months ago by some Kelso residents, who then gave the van to the homeless man; they say that they had last seen the man about three days before he was found dead. Police say that there were no signs of foul play or criminal activity; it’s speculated that the man died from exposure to the elements, or from natural causes. An autopsy is pending; the man’s name has not been released as of yet.