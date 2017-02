Be aware that all three lanes of I-5 north are closed north of Woodland, after a mudslide came down onto the freeway just before 4 pm. The Washington State Patrol reports that the slide came down at 3:53 pm, at milepost 22.6, near the Dike Road exit. All three northbound lanes are closed at this time, and there’s no estimate as to when they might re-open. Traffic is being re-routed back through Woodland, so you should expect extensive delays if you’re heading through this area.