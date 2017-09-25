20th District Representative Ed Orcutt of Kalama and 18th District Representative Brandon Vick of Felida are now members of a new legislative committee that will work in finding a replacement for the I-5 Bridge over the Columbia River. Democrat Judy Clibburn of Mercer Island, the chair of the House Transportation Committee, is also on the committee, along with Democrat Sharon Wylie of Vancouver. Orcutt and Vick are both Republicans. Both men say that this is very important work, and they say that it will NOT be a repeat of the Columbia River Crossing fiasco. Orcutt says the CRC failed because there wasn’t any citizen buy-in; they say that public buy-in will be vital for the project to succeed. Vick says that it’s also going to be a very long and laborious process.