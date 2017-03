Three people from Reno are recovering from injuries that they received in a two-car crash that took place on I-5 near Napavine. The collision happened on the southbound freeway at milepost 66, five miles south of Napavine. State Troopers say that the crash happened a few minutes before 9 pm, when Austin Nachatilo, 19, of Chehalis failed to see traffic slowing in front of him. He rear-ended a station wagon driven by Amanda Windes, 38, of Reno, causing that car to go off of the freeway and roll over. Windes was taken to Centralia Providence Hospital, along with five year-old Lane Windes and three year-old Emma Windes. Nachatilo was unhurt; he was cited for following too closely.