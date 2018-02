Law enforcement responded to numerous car crashes yesterday and overnight, many of them weather-related. Harpreet Singh, 39, of Kent was cited for driving too fast for the conditions after a truck crash that took place last night on I-5 near Winlock. State Troopers say that Singh was driving northbound at about 8:35 pm, when he lost control while driving in the northbound center lane at milepost 63. The truck slid into the median barrier, and then caught fire. Singh was unhurt in the crash, but he was cited for driving too fast for the conditions.