The State Patrol is looking for a red 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup in connection with yesterday morning’s fatal crash that closed I-5 northbound near Centralia yesterday morning. The collision took place a few minutes after 5 yesterday morning, at milepost 80, just south of Centralia. Troopers say that 57 year-old Michael Fields of Chehalis was northbound on a motorcycle, at the same time as this pickup. In its press memo, WSP says that “it’s unknown what conspired between the two vehicles,” but Fields lost control of his bike and went down. He slid across the freeway, then was ejected into the right lane. Robert Rambaud, 64, of Phoenix was driving a semi, and was unable to avoid Fields. Fields was declared dead at the scene, and the northbound freeway was closed for several hours afterward. Troopers say that they would like to interview the driver of the pickup as part of the investigation, looking to exhaust all leads in the case.