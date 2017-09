Traffic backed up for miles yesterday afternoon on I-5 near Woodland, after a brush fire erupted in the freeway median. The fire was reported early yesterday afternoon, burning in the median near the Dike Access Road exit. Cowlitz Fire District 1 in Woodland responded, along with the Department of Natural Resources. The freeway was completely shut down shortly before 12 pm, causing backups that stretched for miles. The southbound backup went as far as 12 miles, while the northbound backup went all the way back to La Center. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.