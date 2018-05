A grass fire next to the freeway snarled southbound traffic on I-5 four about an hour yesterday afternoon. The Washington Department of Transportation says that the fire started around 4:35 pm, on the freeway shoulder near Horseshoe Lake Park. One lane of the freeway was shut down while firefighters responded; that caused a significant backup during yesterday’s afternoon commute. The restrictions were lifted about an hour later. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.