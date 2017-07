If you’re heading into the Olympia area this weekend, be aware that I-5 could be severely congested. A bridge repair project on the northbound freeway is expected to cause backups that could be miles long, starting tonight and going through Monday morning. The Washington Department of Transportation says that you should avoid using I-5 northbound during Tumwater, Olympia and Lacey over this weekend; if you do have to use the freeway, go early in the morning or late at night, when traffic flows are reduced. You can check on flows in real time by checking the WashDOT traffic cameras, or by going to the WashDOT phone app. These lane closures are part of a larger freeway paving project that is projected to go into the fall.