Two people are in the Clark County Jail after a high-speed chase on I-5 early yesterday morning, a pursuit that started in the Kalama area and ended in Vancouver. A Sherriff’s Deputy reported seeing the SUV speeding on the southbound freeway at milepost 27 came in at 12:40 yesterday morning, weaving across all three lanes while doing an estimated 100 miles an hour. The State Patrol joined in the pursuit, as the chase continued south at speeds that were between 80 and 100 miles an hour. The chase continued into Vancouver, where Clark County Deputies threw out spike strips. The Jeep was disabled, finally stopping near the 39th Street exit. Michael Humphrey, 43, is now being held in the Clark County Jail on charges of felony eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle. Charges of driving while suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia are being referred to prosecutor. Jennifer Nguyen, 28, is being held on a third-degree theft warrant, and she is also being charged with possession of a stolen car.