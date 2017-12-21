I-5 southbound is open again near DuPont; the Washington Department of Transportation says that two lanes of the southbound freeway opened to traffic at 4:50 yesterday afternoon, and then all three lanes opened last night. All three lanes of the southbound freeway had been closed since Monday morning’s train derailment, where three people were killed when the new Amtrak Cascades train that was on a new route through Lakewood derailed as it was leaving DuPont. WashDOT officials say that it took a highly-coordinated effort between multiple agencies to respond to the derailment, to get the freeway cleared, and then get it repaired. Speed limits in that area were reduced to 45 miles an hour overnight as guard rail repairs and slope restoration work is completed; the DOT says that they do expect to have that work done by this morning’s commute.