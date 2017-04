If you’re heading into Portland this weekend, be aware that I-5 southbound will close at 10 pm tonight between the Broadway and Marquam Bridges, and will remain closed until 4:30 Monday morning. This is part of an extensive paving project that is now under way on the freeway through downtown Portland, a project that’s expected to last into September. Extensive traffic backups are anticipated on the freeway and on the alternate routes around the city. Use Highway 30 or I-205 to get into Portland this weekend, and be ready for heavy traffic on those alternate routes.