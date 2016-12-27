A local tow company reportedly put authorities on the track of a man who apparently took his own life in recent days. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says that they recently got a call from “Always Available Towing,” saying that they found a suicide note inside of a car that had been towed from the Toutle River Rest Stop on I-5. Several weeks ago, Always Available had been contacted to remove a car that had been parked at the southbound rest stop; they reportedly found a note inside the car, saying that the car’s owner may have taken his own life, along with directions on where to find his body. Cowlitz County Search and Rescue was called in, along with three cadaver dogs. About two hours into the search, one of the dogs gave an alert, and the man’s body was found about 100 yards west of the rest stop. Evidence at the scene indicates that this was a suicide; the County Coroner now has custody of the body, while they attempt to contact next of kin.