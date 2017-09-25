After being closed nearly three weeks by the Eagle Creek Fire, I-84 is now open in both directions, but there are still some restrictions. The eastbound freeway opened Friday afternoon, but there’s still a traffic adjustment at milepost 52. Because of continuing fire activity at Shellrock Mountain, eastbound traffic is being shunted into the westbound lanes, and there is a 1.2 mile stretch of two-way traffic, one lane in each direction. They say that this configuration will be in place “for the foreseeable future.” The speed limit is reduced to 50 miles an hour in this area, and no bicycles will be allowed. The Oregon Department of Transportation says that this adjustment is needed to move the eastbound traffic farther away from fire and treefall concerns. Get the latest on freeway conditions by going to tripcheck.com.