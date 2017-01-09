Things aren’t too bad in the Kelso-Longview area this morning, but there are some pretty icy roads to the south of us. A Freezing Rain Advisory remains in effect until 10 this morning in the Portland metro area, which is coming on top of the snow and ice that fell over the weekend. Ice continues to coat much of Portland, particularly in the West Hills, and heading out the Columbia River Gorge. Ice accumulations of nearly an inch were reported in some spots, and another one-tenth of an inch or so is possible this morning. Things are expected to start warming up and thawing out later this afternoon.

Local roads were pretty slick yesterday morning, with a number of fender-benders reported as cars slid on the ice. The area around Lake Sacajawea was especially slick, causing Longview Police to shut down the Washington Way Bridge for about an hour. No major crashes were reported, there were no power outages, and no injuries were reported in the local area. Travel may still be a challenge as you head out of this area, especially if you’re heading into Portland or up the Columbia River Gorge.