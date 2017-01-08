It’s a day to stay off of the roads if that’s at all possible. Freezing rain is falling this morning in Cowlitz County and across the region, icing the roads and making driving extremely treacherous. There are car crashes all around the county, and in the city of Longview, particularly around Lake Sacajawea. The City of Longview is also shutting down the Washington Way Bridge. The freezing rain is expected to continue through the morning, before things start warming up this afternoon. Travel in other areas is even more treacherous, with ice and snow-covered roads going down through the Portland-Vancouver area and the Willamette Valley. The Oregon Department of Transportation warns of extremely icy driving conditions all over northwest Oregon; at this time, traction tires or devices are required on I-5 between Wilsonville south to the Douglas-Lane County border. Along with the ice and snow, high winds are expected up the Columbia River Gorge.

The ice is also affecting mass transit; CC Rider in Columbia County is cancelling all runs today, along with all activity buses. C-Tran in Clark County is on snow routes.