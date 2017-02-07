The snow is gone from local roads this morning, but you need to be ready for the possibility of some black ice this morning. Around midnight last night, the Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement, reporting that clear skies overnight allowed temperatures to dip down below freezing. Moisture left behind by the thawing snow could freeze, causing black ice to form on local roadways. We’re getting reports that Mount Brynion is very icy this morning, and other roads in the hills could also be very slick. Some extra caution is needed as you make your way in.

Schools are back in session today, though several districts are going with late starts. The heavy snow also had road and utility crews busy for much of Sunday and Monday, dealing with limbs and trees that came down. Incidents were reported all over the area, both in Cowlitz and Columbia Counties, and even with the huge number of incidents, no power issues are reported this morning.