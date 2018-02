Overnight lows are below freezing, and that’s making for some icy road conditions around the area. Cowlitz County Dispatch is relaying reports that roads are icy all around the county, particularly in the higher elevations. Multiple reports are coming in about ice on Columbia Heights, and we are also hearing that roads on the valley floors have some icy spots. Main roads and heavily-traveled byways are in pretty good shape, but side roads, parking lots and sidewalks could have some ice-covered spots. Reports out of Portland and Vancouver show some significant issues, with major traffic problems on several roads in the metroplex.