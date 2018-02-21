It’s one of those mornings where you should stay off of the roads if it’s at all possible, as last night’s snow has been compacted onto local streets, making for icy driving conditions. We’re already dealing with some traffic issues; the State Patrol responded to a car off of the freeway at milepost 30 southbound right around 6 am, followed by a report of a tanker in the ditch at milepost 27 northbound. Almost all of the schools in the area have already made the decision on operations for today; some are closed and some are starting late.Today’s weather forecast doesn’t indicate that there’s going to be much improvement, with cloudy skies and a high of only 39 degrees; tonight will drop into the 20’s, and there could be another snow shower or two. Streets in downtown Kelso and Longview are coated with compacted snow and ice, so driving could be tricky this morning. Sidewalks and parking lots could be even more treacherous, as the snow that fell last night now has an icy crust. We’re also getting word that the drive on I-5 between Kelso and Vancouver is very icy, so if you do have to drive, budget some extra time, use care when braking or accelerating, and increase following distances.