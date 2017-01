Be aware that there could be some icy spots on local roads this morning. Overnight lows are down around the 20-degree mark, so any moisture that’s out there has frozen solid. Residual snow and slush that’s been down has frozen; main roads in the Kelso-Longview area are bare and dry, but side roads may still have ice-covered areas. Parking lots and sidewalks may also still be ice-covered and treacherous, so you’ll need to exercise some extra caution on this morning’s commute. Kelso and Longview schools still have another day of Winter Break, but other school districts are heading back to class today. Some are making adjustments, due to the icy conditions.