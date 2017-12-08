Be aware that area roadways are frost-covered this morning, and that could make for a tricky commute. Overnight lows are once again at or below freezing, and any moisture is freezing onto road surfaces. Many streets are covered with frost, particularly those that get little traffic. Bridges, overpasses and underpasses may be icy and slick; parking lots may also be extremely treacherous. Give yourself some extra time to make the morning commute; you’ll need to slow down, increase following distances, and exercise some extra care when braking and accelerating.

Also be aware that air quality in the area could be affected by the current cold snap. An Air Stagnation Advisory continues over the I-5 corridor through Cowlitz County, continuing south through Clark County and into the metro area. The Southwest Washington Clean Air Agency monitoring station in Longview shows the air quality in Longview and Chehalis is “good” this morning. It’s listed as “moderate” in Yacolt, and “unhealthy” in Vancouver. The cold air will continue to trap woodstove smoke, auto emissions and other pollutants near the surface, leading to degraded air quality. You’ll need to keep an eye on those who have respiratory issues