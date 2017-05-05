Jonathan Calvillo Estrada, 19, of St. Helens and two 17 year-olds are being charged with stealing the identity of a woman who had crashed her car in a suicide. St. Helens Police Chief Terry Moss says that the trio came upon the suicide scene, where the woman had intentionally crashed her car. It’s alleged that Estrada and the other two teens came upon this death scene, then rifled the woman’s car, stealing credit cards and ID. Moss says that two of the suspects were arrested last weekend, as his department investigated a burglary at a local auto shop. Moss also says that they followed a trail of purchases at local stores and online retail outlets to link this trio to the ID theft. The investigation is continuing.