Thomas Joseph Murphy, 37, of Ethel is under arrest after a Lewis County Deputy reportedly found a homemade explosive device in the car he was driving. A few minutes before 2 yesterday morning, the Deputy made a traffic stop in Winlock; it’s reported that the car didn’t have any license plates. It was discovered that Murphy’s license is suspended, so he was arrested. The Deputy says that Murphy had meth in his possession, so he’s also facing a drug charge. Murphy supposedly asked the Deputy to get a backpack out of the car; the Deputy looked in the pack, and that’s when he found the explosive device. The Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad was called, and they disarmed the device. Murphy is now being held without bail in the Lewis County Jail, charged with possession of an explosive device, possession of meth, tampering with evidence, driving while suspended, and driving without an interlock device.