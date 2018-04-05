For the first time in more than 160 years, the flag of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe will be raised over its reservation, as the ribbon is cut on the new Meeting and Entertainment Center at the ilani Casino and Resort. The new 2,500-seat meeting and entertainment venue officially opens today, with the tribal flag being raised at 9 am, followed by the ribbon-cutting at 9:30. Additional ceremonies and celebration will continue until 11 am. The Entertainment Center is already preparing for significant shows coming in, starting next Thursday with country music stars “Little Big Town” coming in. On Sunday, April 22nd, the “I Love the 90’s” tour is coming in, featuring Vanilla Ice, Salt n’ Pepa, Tone Loc and others; blues-rock legend Buddy Guy is also scheduled to come in to the ilani Entertainment Center for a show on Sunday, June 24th. The ilani Casino and Entertainment Center is located just off of I-5 at exit 16, near La Center.