With the opening of the new Ilani Casino just a few weeks away, the Cowlitz Indians are announcing some of the restaurant offerings that will be on the premises. The first Michael Jordan Steakhouse in the Pacific Northwest will open along with the Casino, placed next to the Line and Lure Seafood Kitchen. MJ’s Steakhouse will feature premium dry-aged steaks, “upscale comfort food,” specialty cocktails and more, while Line and Lure will have special seafood boils and other delicacies from the sea. Michael Jordan’s will seat about 300 patrons, while Line and Lure will have 250 seats. Both will be open from 11 am to 1 am, seven days a week. Additional restaurant offerings will be announced in the coming days; the 510 million-dollar casino and resort off of exit 16 near La Center is looking at a “soft opening’ in April.