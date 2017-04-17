The Cowlitz Indians are announcing that the $510-million ilani casino and entertainment complex will open one week from today, at 10 am on Monday, April 24th. Cowlitz Tribal Chairman Bill Iyall says that they’re extremely pleased to be opening ilani, and to provide the tribe with a “source of economic growth.” Iyall says that they expect more than 4.5 million visitors per year to come this facility, with 368,000 square feet of gaming space, dining, shopping and live performances. There will be 2,500 slot machines, along with 75 table games, featuring blackjack, roulette, craps, pai gow poker and other games. A 2,500 seat meeting and performance venue will open later this year. More than 1,000 people have been hired to staff the facility. The casino and entertainment complex is being built in partnership with Salishan-Mohegan LLC; officials with the Mohegan Tribe say that “this is the culmination of a pledge made to the Cowlitz Tribe,” and represents an enormous accomplishment by both tribes. It’s still noted that the opening date is pending the receipt of all approvals by the Cowlitz Tribal Gaming Commission and the Washington State Gaming Commission.