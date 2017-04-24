Look for heavy traffic on I-5 south of Woodland during the day today, as the $510 million ilani Casino opens to the public. Built by the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, with backing from the Salishan-Mohegan LLC, the 368,000 facility has a 100,000 square-foot gaming floor, featuring 2,500 slot machines and 75 table games, along 15 food and retail venues. There’s parking for 3,000 vehicles, but there are no RV spaces, and there’s also no public transportation to the casino. There are a couple of things that are different that some casinos around the region; there’s no buffet, and the smoking area on the gaming floor takes up only about one-third of the space. About two-thirds of the gaming area is non-smoking.

The Cowlitz Tribe has a ribbon-cutting set for 10 am today at the casino, with tribal ceremonies, drummers and dancers, then the facility will open to the public. In the near future, work will begin on a 2,500-seat entertainment and meeting venue; until then, there will be live and DJ’d music at “Muze,” a 300-seat lounge in a corner of the facility. Tuesday night is “Friends in Low Places,” a tribute to Garth Brooks, Shania Twain and Tim McGraw, Thursday night will have a “Beatles vs. Stones” tribute band battle, live bands are scheduled for Friday night, and on Saturday night, Mark Lindsay, the former lead singer for Paul Revere and the Raiders will perform, starting at 8 pm. ilani is located just west of I-5 at exit 16, five miles south of Woodland.