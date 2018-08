It appears that someone is taking it on themselves to build a new boat ramp in the Woodland area. At about 8:30 last night, someone called from the 1600 block of Dike Road in Woodland, saying that there was a frond-end loader near the water, and it looked like they were working to make a new ramp. Sheriff’s Deputies checked the area, and found a spot that appeared to be prepared as a boat launch. The property owner was contacted, and he says that no one had permission to do that type of construction. The “builder” has not yet been identified.