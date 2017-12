Jodi Lee Uravish, 53, of Kelso is under arrest after the Sheriff’s Office busted what they say was an “illegal marijuana dispensary,” apparently being run out of her home on South 7th Avenue. Acting on a citizen’s tip, Deputies obtained a search warrant, and reportedly found more than two pounds of processed marijuana inside the house. Deputies also say that they seized marijuana “dabs” and a large amount of paraphernalia. Deputies claim to have received information from at least three juveniles that they bought weed from Uravish, and that she commonly sold to minors. Ledgers were also seized, indicating that Uravish has been operating from this location for several years. They say that she even had a “rewards program,” where frequent customers would be eligible for a free gram. Uravish is now in the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of illegal possession of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to deliver. Her first court appearance is pending.