Pacific County authorities report that two men are recovering from stab wounds, after they apparently tried to intervene with a suspected arsonist in Ilwaco. Last Monday night, Long Beach Police and aid personnel were called to an apartment complex in Ilwaco, where the two men had been wounded. Chief Flint Wright says that the men tried to intervene with the suspect, who apparently was trying to set a car on fire. They didn’t know that the suspect had a knife, and both men were stabbed in the ensuing fight. The suspect ran off after a fourth man came up, firing his pistol into the air to try and stop the fight. Both victims were taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria; the conditions of those two men have not been updated. The suspect has not been arrested, but Wright says that they have some leads, saying that the suspect may be known to police, a man who is reported to be “mentally unstable.” The investigation continues.