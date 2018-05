The United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties is cheering the arrival of a new program that’s intended to help local kids get ready for kindergarten and school. At yesterday’s annual United Way Stakeholders Event, Executive Director Brooke Fisher-Clark announced that the Dolly Parton Imagination Library is now being offered in the local area, making free books available to kids through their fifth birthday. Parton has been backing this program for a number of years, and was recently honored by Congress for giving away her one hundred-millionth book. Parents can register on cowlitzunitedway.org, or they can register at one of the in-person events that are being set up around the county. The first of those is planned for this coming Monday, May 7th, at the Longview Public Library. Once registered, your young child will receive a free book each month, going through their fifth birthday. Get more information on cowlitzunitedway.org.