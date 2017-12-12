Longview Police are going over security videos and screen captures to see if they can identify the person who cut a hole in the fence surrounding a city storage yard, and then made off with a motorcycle. The incident was reported to Longview Police at about 7:30 yesterday morning, with city employees discovering the theft from the city-owned impound and storage yard on Oregon Way. After going back over the security video, it was determined that the suspect cut a hole in the fence at about 4 am last Saturday, then pushed the motorcycle back through the hole in the fence. The suspect is wearing a hoody in the video, so his face isn’t immediately seen. Police have no suspects at this time, but they are still reviewing this video.