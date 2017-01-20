Citizen-Soldiers from Washington are helping to provide support for the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D. C. Based out of Camp Murray near Tacoma, the Washington National Guard reports that 20 members of the 10th Civil Support Team and ten members of the 242nd Combat Communications Squadron are in the Nation’s Capitol, supporting the Joint Task Force-District of Columbia for today’s 58th Presidential Inauguration. The members of the 10th Civil Support Team are conducting radiation detection efforts in and around the National Mall, while the Fairchild-based members of the 242nd Combat Communications Squadron are supporting the District of Columbia Department of Transportation, while also providing communications capabilities to their tactical operations center.

Be aware that businesses and public agencies in Portland are preparing for the possibility of large demonstrations, and they are getting ready to shut down Tri-Met and other public transportation as these demonstrations unfold. Columbia County Rider is out with an alert about possible service disruptions, advising riders to keep an eye on their Facebook page, Twitter and the CC Rider for updates about stops in downtown Portland and other possible service disruptions.