Matthew Steven Mattson, 29, of Longview is under arrest on an indecent exposure charge, after an incident reported last Friday in Kelso. At about 4:20 pm on Friday, someone called 911 from the Three Rivers Mall, reporting that a man was exposing himself, and had just gone into the women’s restroom. Mall security said that Mattson left the building before Kelso Police arrived, but they tracked him on video as he went through the mall parking lot. Mattson was tracked to the laundromat on Allen Street, where he was eventually arrested. Mattson is now being held on a single count of indecent exposure, and is awaiting his first court date.