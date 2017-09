A wayward squirrel gets the blame for a large power outage that hit the industrial area of Longview yesterday morning. The Cowlitz PUD reports that 395 customers lost power at 11:12 yesterday morning, when a squirrel stepped in the wrong place at the Fibre Way Substation, causing a lightning arrestor to fail. The outage affected numerous customers along Industrial Way, including Pacific Fibre Products. The traffic light at Industrial Way and California Way was also affected. Repairs were complete by 12:25 pm.