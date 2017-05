An investigation is under way after a burglary was reported yesterday morning at Star Rentals on Industrial Way. Workers with Burlington Northern Santa Fe called Longview Police at about 5:35 yesterday morning, saying that the top of the fence on the back side of the rental business had been crushed and damaged; they also say that items from the rental yard were outside of the fence, and had been “strewn about.” Further checking of the area also showed that a hole had been cut in the fence on the back side of Mallory Company. At this time, no suspects have been identified, while the investigation continues.