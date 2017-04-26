There were some traffic issues in the area of Washington Way and Industrial Way this morning, after a car left the road and crashed on the railroad tracks around 4:20 am. Few details about the crash are available at this time, other than to say that a single vehicle was involved, with a single occupant. Train traffic near the Weyerhaeuser mill site was also affected. Apparently, there was a single female inside the car, and it’s reported that she may have suffered some sort of medical issue at the wheel. The woman was transported to the hospital for an examination and treatment, while the car was removed shortly after 5; the road completely re-opened around 5:15 am. The crash investigation is still under way; no names have been released.