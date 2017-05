As many of us are trying to get out of town for the holiday weekend, re-paving work on Industrial Way may slow that escape down a bit. Last night, a closure of the eastbound lanes between California Way and Oregon Way went up, with traffic moving in the westbound lanes, one lane in each direction. This closure is expected to be done by 8 am today, but other work could also contribute to traffic congestion. Pavement has been ground off of the westbound lanes between 3rd Avenue and Oregon Way, leaving a number of utility access holes as raised traffic hazards. The road surface is also extremely rough. Budget some extra time for heavy traffic if Industrial Way or Oregon Way is your planned escape route.