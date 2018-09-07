Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Stephen Warning is granting a preliminary injunction to the Longview School District, but it’s still not clear at this time what the impact will be on the striking teachers, classified staff and other employees. Warning says that “I expect everyone to go back to work,” but no sanctions or penalties for non-compliance are being imposed at this time. In this morning’s 90-minute hearing, the Longview School District continued to maintain that public employee strikes are illegal, and Warning agrees with that contention, based on a 1958 case involving the Port of Seattle. It was noted by both parties and by Warning that the ultimate resolution will come from the Legislature, which has not acted so far in regard to teacher strikes. Warning says that this contract turmoil appears to be an unintended consequence from the “McCleary Fix,” showing that the Legislature still has a lot of work to do on this matter. Warning says that the strike is illegal, but picketing can continue until the contract is resolved.