An 82 year-old man from Curtis has died from injuries that he received in a pickup-versus-train collision that happened near Adna. The crash happened on the evening of the 15th, at a rail crossing on State Route 6. State Troopers say that Jerry Mullins apparently didn’t see the steam engine of the Centralia tourist train, and his pickup was hit while crossing the tracks at the same time as the train. Mullins was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died this past Friday. Next of kin have been notified.