The jury in the three-day Coroner’s Inquest into the death of an inmate at the Cowlitz County Jail in December of 2016 has ruled that the death was accidental. The Daily News has been following the inquest into the death of Britney Smith at the Cowlitz County Jail, an incident that took place on December 29th of 2016. Smith was found dead in her cell at the jail, and it was alleged that jail staff had neglected to check on her. The six-person jury had a unanimous decision, agreeing with the Coroner’s time of death, at 2 am on December 29th, also saying that the death was an accident. The 2 am time of death is four hours before jail staff had discovered that Smith was dead, and wasn’t sleeping. An autopsy showed that Smith died from complications after taking meth and Prozac; jail staff had been checking on her every half-hour, but they didn’t enter the cell to confirm that she was breathing. Several recommendations came out of the inquest, saying that staff should be thorough when they check on inmates; the jury also said that jail staff shifts should be shorter, and that inmates booked under the influence of intoxicants should be monitored more closely. County Corrections Director Marin Fox Hight says that she appreciates the suggestions, and they will review those, in relation to current policies and procedures.