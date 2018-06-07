The jury in the three-day Coroner’s Inquest into the death of an inmate at the Cowlitz County Jail in December of 2016 has ruled that the death was accidental. The Daily News has been following the inquest into the death of Britney Smith at the Cowlitz County Jail, an incident that took place on December 29th of 2016. Smith was found dead in her cell at the jail, and it was alleged that jail staff had neglected to check on her. The six-person jury had a unanimous decision, agreeing with the Coroner’s time of death, at 2 am on December 29th, also saying that the death was an accident. The 2 am time of death is four hours before jail staff had discovered that Smith was dead, and wasn’t sleeping. An autopsy showed that Smith died from complications after taking meth and Prozac; jail staff had been checking on her every half-hour, but they didn’t enter the cell to confirm that she was breathing. Several recommendations came out of the inquest, saying that staff should be thorough when they check on inmates; the jury also said that jail staff shifts should be shorter, and that inmates booked under the influence of intoxicants should be monitored more closely. County Corrections Director Marin Fox Hight says that she appreciates the suggestions, and they will review those, in relation to current policies and procedures.
Inquest Verdict
Posted on 7th June 2018 at 09:13
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta