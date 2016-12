Juelene Perez Owens, 37, of Mossyrock is being sentenced to 90 days in detention and will be required to pay restitution, after the postal clerk pleaded guilty to stealing insurance benefits over a period of ten years. While working for the Postal Service and using the agency’s health insurance coverage, Owens had her boyfriend listed as her husband, collecting about $350,000 in benefits between 2004 and 2014. In October, Owens was arrested and charged after an investigation by the Postal Service, the Washington Insurance Commissioner and the U. S. Inspector General. After pleading guilty to a first-degree theft charge in Lewis County Superior Court, Owens was sentenced to 90 days in jail, to be served at home with electronic monitoring. The amount of restitution to be paid will be set at a future hearing.