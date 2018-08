As Phil Jurmu leaves the Longview Fire Department to run Cowlitz County 911, Jim Kambeitz is being named as the Interim Chief for the agency. Kambeitz has been the Fire Marshal for the City of Longview for the past 15 years, and he says “I am honored to continue to serve the citizens of Longview.” Kambeitz has been involved in the fire service since 1987; he has worked as a firefighter, a hazmat technician, fire inspector, deputy fire marshal and fire marshal. Before he came to Longview, Kambeitz was the deputy fire marshal for Vancouver for ten years. City Manager Kurt Sacha says that he’s excited to make this announcement, saying that Kambeitz has a great work ethic, along with tremendous respect both inside and outside of the department. Kambeitz will assume his new duties on September 17th.