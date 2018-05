The Columbia County Commission announced yesterday that an “open appointment process” is beginning, looking to identify an Interim Sheriff after Jeff Dickerson departs. Late last month, Dickerson announced that he will be leaving his job as Columbia County Sheriff, retiring so that he can take a training coordination position with Oregon’s police training agency. It was announced yesterday that “letters of interest from individuals who meet specified qualifications” will be accepted through 5 pm on Monday, May 14th. Qualified individuals will also be required to give an in-person, five minute presentation at next Wednesday’s Columbia County Commission meeting, stating why they should be chosen. The person chosen will serve through the end of this year. Interested parties should call the Columbia County Commission at 503-397-4233.