Auditions for a special show will be held tomorrow at the Longview Theatre on Commerce Avenue in Longview, looking for a wide spectrum of people to take part in a staged reading about resistance to intolerance. Leslie Slape and Spencer Renee are creating “Into the Storm,” which will be presented as a staged reading, featuring monologues and dialogues from real people, in real and recent situations. Slape and Renee say that this is intended as an opportunity for disenfranchised people to open up and express their voices. Auditions are planned tomorrow from 1 to 4 pm at the Longview Theatre; there will be a single rehearsal at 6:30 pm on Friday, the 27th, and then “Into the Storm” will be presented at 7:30 pm on Saturday, the 28th. If you need more information, you should call Leslie Slape at 431-5332.