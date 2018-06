A Woodland-area man reports that he interrupted an apparent burglary yesterday morning, chasing off a man who had a ladder leaned against his house. The man called the Sheriff’s Office at about 2:20 yesterday morning, from his home in the 4900 block of the Lewis River Highway. The man says that he was awakened by the intruder, who apparently tried to crawl through the bedroom window. The man went after the suspect, who ran to a nearby vehicle and then sped off, heading westbound on the highway. The 911 caller did have some security cameras set up, and was able to get some photos of the suspect. That footage is being turned over to Deputies. So far, the suspect has not been identified.