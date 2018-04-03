Investigators are now working to retrace the route that Sarah and Jennifer Hart took with their six children, after they left their home in Woodland, prior to the fatal SUV crash that happened on March 26th on the California coast. The California Highway Patrol says that the search for the three missing children after the crash is continuing, both at the scene of the crash and along possible routes to that site. A check of computer software in the GMC Yukon shows that the vehicle stopped about 70 feet from the edge of the prior to the crash. Preliminary physical evidence indicates that the plunge may have been intentional, with no skid marks, tire friction marks, or dirt prints from the vehicle tires. It’s reported that an iPad and a laptop have been seized from the family’s home in Woodland; it’s also reported that authorities are searching for items like travel itineraries, bank records, cell phone records notes or other mail. At least five members of the Hart family died on March 26th, when the GMC Yukon went over a 100-foot cliff over the Pacific Ocean; three children from the family are still missing after that crash. The fatal plunge took place just days after Child Protective Services was opening an investigation into allegations of possible abuse and neglect involving the Hart family.